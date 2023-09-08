Rising cultural market heat adds vigor to consumption

Xinhua) 16:41, September 08, 2023

GUANGZHOU, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Setting her alarm clock, pre-filling her identity information, switching to a 5G network, and enlisting the help of friends and family, Yang Xiaofei, a resident of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, employed various strategies in her quest to secure a ticket for a concert featuring her favorite singer.

However, careful preparation proved futile in the face of an overwhelming surge of ticket seekers. "As soon as I clicked, it displayed 'sold out.' It's incredibly popular," Yang said, while also expressing her determination to persist in her ticket-hunting endeavors, hoping to be successful the next time.

As people flock to tourist attractions every weekend and holiday, the fervor of mass cultural consumption in China has emerged as another phenomenon that can not be ignored. Sought-after concerts, stage plays, a thriving summer movie market, and the popularity of museums and libraries...rising cultural market heat is adding fresh vigor to consumption.

According to the latest data from Mafengwo, a travel service and social networking platform, more than 30 stars are expected to hold concerts in Guangzhou this year, which means Guangzhou is top of the list of popular concert cities.

Holding concerts has enabled cities to tap into the "concert economy" and inject fresh energy into local cultural tourism consumption.

As per the report released by the China Performance Industry Association, the first half of this year witnessed robust supply and demand in the national performance market. There were 506 large-scale concerts and music festivals, generating nearly 2.5 billion yuan (about 346.5 million U.S. dollars) in box office income and attracting an audience of over 5.5 million people.

The trend of cross-city attendance at performances has become the primary consumption pattern for large-scale concerts and music festivals, effectively boosting cultural tourism consumption.

"The vibrant cultural consumption market mirrors the unleashing of pent-up consumer enthusiasm and cultural cravings that have built up over time," said Xie Kailai, an associate researcher at the institute of cultural industry of the Guangdong Academy of Social Sciences.

Also, the consistent presence of high-quality cultural creations has garnered recognition within the market, Xie said.

"After the pandemic, the resurgence of cultural and entertainment consumption stands as a symbol of the recovery of the national consumption market, exerting a pivotal influence on overall social production," said Sun Jiashan, an associate researcher at the Chinese National Academy of Arts.

Currently, China is undergoing a process of consumption upgrading and transformation, with a growing appetite for high-quality cultural and entertainment experiences, Sun said.

"We see that an increasing number of artists and creators are diligently delving into realistic themes and also into China's outstanding traditional culture, which provides consumers with a more diverse and enriching array of entertainment options," Sun added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)