Trending in China | Longquan ink
(People's Daily App) 15:06, August 30, 2023
Made from lotus root silk and a mixture of expensive herbs, Longquan ink is waterproof and can withstand high temperatures. No wonder it fetches such high prices. Let's take a look at this unique luxury product.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
