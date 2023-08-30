Trending in China | Longquan ink

August 30, 2023

Made from lotus root silk and a mixture of expensive herbs, Longquan ink is waterproof and can withstand high temperatures. No wonder it fetches such high prices. Let's take a look at this unique luxury product.

