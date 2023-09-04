2023 Beijing Culture Forum to be held

September 04, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 2023 Beijing Culture Forum, the second of its kind, will kick off in the Chinese capital on Sept. 14.

The two-day event focuses on advancing fine culture and promoting exchanges and will see a main forum, five sub-forums, and several related cultural activities. It will also release a report on the development of Chinese culture.

Over 600 participants from home and abroad will hold in-depth discussions on the protection and utilization of cultural heritage, the integration of culture and technology, and the exchanges among different civilizations.

The forum is co-sponsored by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, and the Beijing municipal government.

