Philippine immigration officers receive Chinese language training

Xinhua) 09:36, August 31, 2023

MANILA, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Philippine immigration officers are taking introductory Chinese language courses to improve their public service at airports, the Philippines' Bureau of Immigration said Wednesday.

The bureau said it has collaborated with the Confucius Institute at the University of the Philippines and a local Chinese school to teach at least 50 immigration personnel who are expected to be more conversational in Chinese words and phrases.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the partnership reflects the bureau's commitment to improving communication and efficiency, ultimately enhancing the immigration process for Chinese-speaking individuals.

"Proper communication is not just essential for effective service but also for building trust with the public," Tansingco said.

Chinese nationals ranked second in the highest number of foreign arrivals in the Southeast Asian country, with over 1.74 million Chinese tourists in 2019.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)