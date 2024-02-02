Singapore, China eye enhancing business ties

Xinhua) 09:46, February 02, 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- About 200 Singaporean and Chinese business leaders and policymakers gathered Thursday in the city-state to exchange ideas and explore business opportunities between the two complementary economies.

The second Meeting of the Singapore-China Business Council and Singapore-China Economic Partnership Conference was jointly held by the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT).

"China has constantly been a significant market for Singapore even though the global economic growth is expected to slow down. Singapore companies remain optimistic about the Chinese market," said SBF Chairman Lim Ming Yan.

Lim encouraged SBF members to enhance their network with Chinese counterparts and explore new areas of collaboration.

China's high-level opening-up and modernization will continue to present new development opportunities to Singapore and the world, said Ren Hongbin, Chairman of CCPIT.

Noting that Chinese and Singaporean enterprises have achieved fruitful results in infrastructure, financial technology, legal service and third-party market cooperation, Ren invited Singaporean enterprises to participate in Chinese exhibitions, including the second China International Supply Chain Expo, to embrace more opportunities.

Singaporean and Chinese business entities signed three MOUs at the conference to enhance business ties, improve intellectual property protection, and support business mediation and arbitration.

