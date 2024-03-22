China, Singapore pledge to strengthen exchanges in leadership building

Xinhua) 11:28, March 22, 2024

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), meets with Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in Beijing, capital of China, March 21, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), met with Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean in Beijing on Thursday.

Chen noted that leaders of the two countries elevated China-Singapore relations to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership last year, drawing a blueprint for the development of bilateral ties in the new era.

It is hoped that the two sides will continue to strengthen exchanges and mutual learning on governance and leadership training and push for new progress in China-Singapore relations, he added.

Both China and Singapore attach great importance to the development of human resources, Teo said, adding that it is hoped that both sides will continue to strengthen the exchange of experience in leadership building and promote the sustainable development of close relations between the two sides.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)