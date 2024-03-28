Senior CPC official visits Singapore

Xinhua) 10:06, March 28, 2024

SINGAPORE, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Singapore from Monday to Thursday.

During the visit, Liu met and exchanged views with Secretary-General of the People's Action Party (PAP) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Deputy Secretary-General of PAP, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Chairman of PAP, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies Heng Swee Keat, Chairman of the External Relations Committee of PAP and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Liu also delivered a speech at the FutureChina Dialogue.

The two sides agreed to follow the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries, strengthen inter-party exchanges, promote cooperation in various fields, implement the new positioning of bilateral ties, and make contributions to regional prosperity and stability.

