Senior CPC official meets Singapore's attorney-general

Xinhua) 17:03, April 17, 2024

BEIJING, April 17 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing met with the Attorney-General of Singapore Lucien Wong in Beijing on Wednesday.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, said that cooperation in legal affairs is an important part of China-Singapore's all-around high-quality future-oriented partnership.

Going forward, the two sides should, under the guidance of the important consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, fully exploit their respective advantages, enhance the quality and effectiveness of cooperation, broaden cooperation channels, and advance strategic coordination. This would allow them to make new contributions to safeguarding the international order and promoting the development and stability of the two countries, Chen said.

Wong expressed the willingness to strengthen further exchanges and cooperation between the procuratorates of the two countries.

