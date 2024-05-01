China to work with Singapore for new achievements in ties: Chinese ambassador

Xinhua) 10:35, May 01, 2024

China's new ambassador to singapore Cao Zhongming presents his Letter of Credence to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, president of Singapore, in Singapore, April 30, 2024. (Ministry of Communications and Information of Singapore/Handout via Xinhua)

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to work with Singapore to implement the important consensuses reached between leaders of both countries and strive for new achievements in China-Singapore relations, said China's new ambassador to singapore Cao Zhongming on Tuesday while presenting his Letter of Credence to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, president of Singapore.

Cao noted that China and Singapore are good neighbors and important partners, with practical cooperation expanding across the board, benefiting the people of both countries and the whole region.

China-Singapore relations were elevated to an all-round high-quality future-oriented partnership last year, marking a whole new chapter for the development of bilateral relations, Cao said.

Tharman welcomed Cao to his new post, saying that Singapore attaches great importance to Singapore-China relations, and is willing to deepen dialogue with China in all fields, enhance cooperation in areas such as digital economy and green development, and continue to strengthen Singapore-China relations.

Singapore is confident that under the joint efforts of both sides. Singapore-China friendship will keep making new breakthroughs, Tharman noted.

Cao arrived in Singapore on March 24 and presented the copy of his Letter of Credence on March 25.

