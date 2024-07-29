China, Singapore should upgrade bilateral cooperation: Wang Yi

Xinhua) 10:43, July 29, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan in Vientiane, Laos, July 27, 2024. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

VIENTIANE, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday met here with his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan, saying that the two sides should jointly build the Belt and Road with high quality and upgrade bilateral cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that both China and Singapore share profound East cultural heritages and have found a development path suited to their national conditions and widely supported by their people.

At present, the third plenary session of the 20th Central Committee of CPC has been successfully held, further consolidating the hearts of the Party and the people, and providing a strong impetus for comprehensively promoting Chinese-style modernization, Wang noted, adding that more than 300 reform tasks identified by the meeting will lay a solid foundation for building a strong country and realizing the great cause of national rejuvenation.

Noting that Singapore has successfully completed the transition of prime ministers and opened a new chapter in national development, Wang said that, standing at a new starting point, China is poised to work with Singapore to deepen all-round, high-quality and forward-looking cooperation and contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

Wang said that China-Singapore relations enjoy a sound momentum of development and the two countries maintain close high-level exchanges. They should create more tangible outcomes in artificial intelligence, digital economy, green development and maritime cooperation, and strengthen exchanges between think tanks, scholars and media.

Balakrishnan said both Singapore and China share Asian cultural roots and are committed to helping people live a better life. Both sides attach importance to the formulation of long-term development plans and implement them without distractions.

Singapore attaches great importance to its relations with China, abides by the One-China policy and firmly opposes "Taiwan independence," said Balakrishnan, adding that it is heartening to see that the two countries understand and trust each other, maintain high-level exchanges, achieve mutual visa exemption and resume direct flights.

He said that Singapore is willing to take the opportunity of the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with China next year to push for more results in cooperation in various fields.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)