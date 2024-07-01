China, Singapore to strengthen bilateral digital cooperation
BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore have vowed to deepen digital cooperation, as highlighted by the inaugural meeting of a bilateral digital policy dialogue mechanism.
The two sides agreed to use the mechanism as a platform to bolster exchanges and collaboration in the digital sphere. The meeting highlighted the importance of encouraging exchanges between participants from various levels, including government agencies, colleges and universities, research institutes and enterprises, according to a statement released by China's National Data Administration after the meeting.
The two sides also discussed potential areas for cooperation, including sectors that can facilitate cross-border flow of enterprises' data, foster new industries and models of the digital economy, and promote the high-quality development of digital trade.
Photos
Related Stories
- Senior CPC official to attend 4th China-Singapore Social Governance Forum, visit Singapore, South Africa
- Singaporean PM meets Chinese defense minister
- China's active participation in regional, global affairs beneficial to world: Singaporean deputy PM
- China to work with Singapore for new achievements in ties: Chinese ambassador
- Senior CPC official meets Singapore's attorney-general
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.