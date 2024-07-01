China, Singapore to strengthen bilateral digital cooperation

Xinhua) 10:26, July 01, 2024

BEIJING, June 29 (Xinhua) -- China and Singapore have vowed to deepen digital cooperation, as highlighted by the inaugural meeting of a bilateral digital policy dialogue mechanism.

The two sides agreed to use the mechanism as a platform to bolster exchanges and collaboration in the digital sphere. The meeting highlighted the importance of encouraging exchanges between participants from various levels, including government agencies, colleges and universities, research institutes and enterprises, according to a statement released by China's National Data Administration after the meeting.

The two sides also discussed potential areas for cooperation, including sectors that can facilitate cross-border flow of enterprises' data, foster new industries and models of the digital economy, and promote the high-quality development of digital trade.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)