Ice attractions in China catch eyes at Singapore travel fair

SINGAPORE, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Singaporean travel agencies have launched winter routes to China at the ongoing NATAS Travel Fair so that customers from the tropical island state can enjoy ice and snow.

Over 70 exhibitors, including travel agents, airlines, cruise operators, and hotels, attended the travel fair held by the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS).

"Many people hope to plan for their holiday at the end of this year. We are promoting a nine-day exclusive route to north China's Heilongjiang Province to enjoy the unique scenery in winter," said Sherwin Seow, director of marketing for ASA Holidays.

"After visiting the Ice and Snow World in Harbin, luxury train Lindu No.2 will carry the passengers to the renowned Snow Village, Jingpo Lake, snowy forests, and other attractions in the crystal world," he said.

In-depth tours to China have been increasingly popular as a mutual visa-exemption arrangement in February enables Singaporeans to stay in China for up to 30 days, Seow noted.

Travels to China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Changbai Mountain in Jilin Province, or Mohe, China's northernmost city, are also well-received options at the travel fair. Participating travel agencies are offering deals to promote these routes.

"Some packages to the northeastern part of China are quite cost-effective, and it should be a unique experience to travel there in winter," said resident Lim.

The fair will run through the weekend.

