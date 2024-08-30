Soldiers in battlefield comprehensive protection training
A soldier assigned to a chemical defense detachment of a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army detects wind direction during a battlefield comprehensive protection training exercise on July 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Mingxu)
Soldiers assigned to a chemical defense detachment of a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army pass through the simulated chemical-contaminated area during a battlefield comprehensive protection training exercise on July 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Mingxu)
A soldier assigned to a chemical defense detachment of a brigade under the PLA 76th Group Army takes a sample of the simulated toxic smog during a battlefield comprehensive protection training exercise on July 16, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Li Mingxu)
