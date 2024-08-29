Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets with KMT vice chairman

Xinhua) 10:28, August 29, 2024

NANCHANG, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Song Tao, head of both the Taiwan Work Office of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, met on Wednesday with a delegation led by Andrew Hsia, vice chairman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party, in Lushan, east China's Jiangxi Province.

In his remarks, Song pledged further efforts to improve relevant institutional mechanisms and policies to boost cross-Strait integrated development.

Song said that based on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the mainland is willing to work with the KMT to oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and external interference, promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and advance national reunification and rejuvenation.

Noting that compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same Chinese nation, Hsia said that based on the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing "Taiwan independence," the KMT is willing to safeguard peace and stability across the Strait, boost cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, and promote the positive growth of cross-Strait relations.

