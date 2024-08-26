Participants of cross-Strait journalism camp visit CNAPC in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:53, August 26, 2024

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

A participant of a cross-Strait journalism camp takes photos at the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)