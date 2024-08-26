Participants of cross-Strait journalism camp visit CNAPC in Beijing
Participants of a cross-Strait journalism camp visit the China National Archives of Publications and Culture (CNAPC) in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 24, 2024. A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance. The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan. (Xinhua/Li Xin)
