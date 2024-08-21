Students from mainland, Taiwan discuss journalism in all-media era
HOHHOT, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday in the city of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance.
The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan.
The camp, the 30th of its kind, will focus on opportunities and challenges for future journalists on both sides of the Strait in the era of all-encompassing media.
The 11-day event will be held in Inner Mongolia and Beijing, and the students will live, study and take part in various activities, including cultural research, lectures, media organization visits and short video production.
First held in 2004, the location of the journalism camp has alternated between the two sides of the Strait, covering most of the major journalism schools on the mainland and in Taiwan. It has become an important platform for exchange and communication between journalism students from both sides of the Strait.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland spokesperson says UNGA Resolution 2758 "unchallengeable"
- Mainland expresses sympathy to Taiwan people affected by Typhoon Gaemi
- Mainland spokesperson rejects DPP's accusation of "travel risk" as political maneuver
- Key CPC reform resolution to offer broader space for Taiwan compatriots, enterprises: spokesperson
- Short videos, miniseries bridge gaps between young people across Taiwan Strait
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.