Students from mainland, Taiwan discuss journalism in all-media era

Xinhua) 09:59, August 21, 2024

HOHHOT, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait journalism camp for university students opened on Tuesday in the city of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, with approximately 200 students from both the mainland and Taiwan in attendance.

The students are from 10 universities on the mainland and eight universities in Taiwan.

The camp, the 30th of its kind, will focus on opportunities and challenges for future journalists on both sides of the Strait in the era of all-encompassing media.

The 11-day event will be held in Inner Mongolia and Beijing, and the students will live, study and take part in various activities, including cultural research, lectures, media organization visits and short video production.

First held in 2004, the location of the journalism camp has alternated between the two sides of the Strait, covering most of the major journalism schools on the mainland and in Taiwan. It has become an important platform for exchange and communication between journalism students from both sides of the Strait.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)