Key CPC reform resolution to offer broader space for Taiwan compatriots, enterprises: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:19, July 25, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Taiwan compatriots and enterprises will enjoy better conditions and broader development space on the Chinese mainland thanks to a recently adopted resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks at a press conference when responding to a media inquiry on the recent third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which saw the adoption of the resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

With over 300 reform measures laid out, the resolution will provide strong impetus and institutional guarantees for Chinese modernization, said Zhu.

Defining the target and mission for advancing the development of relations across the Taiwan Strait and China's reunification, the plenum brought invaluable opportunities and created immense space for the high-quality development of Taiwan-related work, she said.

"We will fully implement the guiding principles from the CPC plenum and convert them into great strength for advancing our work related to Taiwan," said the spokesperson.

According to Zhu, Taiwan compatriots and business people based in the mainland were greatly inspired and encouraged by relevant decisions made at the session, as they looked forward to sharing the opportunities on the mainland and collaborating with mainland enterprises to play a part in the integrated development across the Strait.

The third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee took place from July 15 to 18.

