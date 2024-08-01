Chinese mainland spokesperson says UNGA Resolution 2758 "unchallengeable"
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the authority of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, which fully reflects and confirms the one-China principle, is "unchallengeable."
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media question regarding the resolution.
Chen said UNGA Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, restored the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. It made clear that there is only one seat for China in the United Nations, precluding "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."
The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations, Chen added.
Photos
Related Stories
- Mainland expresses sympathy to Taiwan people affected by Typhoon Gaemi
- Mainland spokesperson rejects DPP's accusation of "travel risk" as political maneuver
- Key CPC reform resolution to offer broader space for Taiwan compatriots, enterprises: spokesperson
- Short videos, miniseries bridge gaps between young people across Taiwan Strait
- Criminal punishments only target diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists: mainland spokesperson
- Traditional performing arts aimed at children in Taiwan
- Taiwan, mainland actors collaborate in theatrical tour of nostalgia-themed play
- Cross-Strait youth development forum opens in Hangzhou
- Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets former KMT chairperson
- Cross-Strait youth development forum to be held in Zhejiang
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.