Chinese mainland spokesperson says UNGA Resolution 2758 "unchallengeable"

Xinhua) 08:27, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson said Wednesday that the authority of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758, which fully reflects and confirms the one-China principle, is "unchallengeable."

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media question regarding the resolution.

Chen said UNGA Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, restored the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations. It made clear that there is only one seat for China in the United Nations, precluding "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

The one-China principle is a universal consensus of the international community and a basic norm in international relations, Chen added.

