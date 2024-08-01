Trend of China's reunification is unstoppable: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:42, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- No matter what the Taiwan authorities led by Lai Ching-te say or do, the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China will not be changed, the legal basis of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Resolution 2758 cannot be shaken, and the historical trend that China will and must achieve reunification is unstoppable, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

Lin made the comments at a regular press briefing when refuting recent remarks of Lai.

"There is but one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," Lin said. "This is an undeniable fact."

He said that the UNGA Resolution 2758 resolved once and for all the question of the representation of the whole of China, including Taiwan, in the United Nations. It made clear that there is only one China in the world and that Taiwan is a part of China, not a country. It also made clear that there is only one seat for China in the United Nations, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal representative, precluding "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

Lin noted that the one-China principle has been observed by the UN and its specialized agencies. Taiwan is referred to as "Taiwan, province of China" in all of the UN's official documents. It was clearly stated in the official legal opinions of the Office of Legal Affairs of the UN Secretariat that "'Taiwan' as a province of China with no separate status," and the "'authorities' in 'Taipei' are not considered to ... enjoy any form of government status."

Lin said that the UNGA Resolution 2758 once again clarifies the one-China principle, and the one-China principle is a universally recognized norm in international relations and a prevailing consensus in the international community. "How can it be 'wrongly interpreted?'" Lin said, refuting Lai.

"How can the Taiwan region talk about 'sovereign status' when it is a part of China?" The spokesperson further asked.

Taiwan's participation in activities of international organizations must and can only be handled in accordance with the one-China principle, said Lin, asking "How could there be 'international participation?'"

"The one-China principle is unshakable, the trend of China realizing complete reunification is unstoppable, and the pursuit of the 'Taiwan-independence' separatist agenda will only lead to a dead end," Lin said.

