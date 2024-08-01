Mainland urges Taiwan to thoroughly probe fatal boat incident
BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday again urged Taiwan to thoroughly probe into a fatal boat incident around five months ago to reach a just conclusion and hold those involved accountable.
Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, made the remarks in response to a media question concerning recent progress on resolving the incident.
On Tuesday, the bodies of two mainland fishermen killed in the boat incident near the island of Kinmen were returned to the mainland, along with a detained fishing boat. The fishing boat was chased and hit by a Taiwan patrol ship on Feb. 14. Four fishermen aboard fell into the sea, and two of them died.
Chen said relevant authorities in Taiwan should respect the fact that fishermen from both sides of the Taiwan Strait operate in traditional fishing zones, and should stop seizing mainland fishing boats and stop treating mainland fishermen in a rough and dangerous manner to ensure their safety.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese mainland spokesperson says UNGA Resolution 2758 "unchallengeable"
- Mainland expresses sympathy to Taiwan people affected by Typhoon Gaemi
- Mainland spokesperson rejects DPP's accusation of "travel risk" as political maneuver
- Key CPC reform resolution to offer broader space for Taiwan compatriots, enterprises: spokesperson
- Short videos, miniseries bridge gaps between young people across Taiwan Strait
- Criminal punishments only target diehard "Taiwan independence" separatists: mainland spokesperson
- Traditional performing arts aimed at children in Taiwan
- Taiwan, mainland actors collaborate in theatrical tour of nostalgia-themed play
- Cross-Strait youth development forum opens in Hangzhou
- Mainland's Taiwan affairs official meets former KMT chairperson
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.