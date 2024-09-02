In pics: opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 in S China

Xinhua) 09:56, September 02, 2024

This photo shows the opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 near Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2024. The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China. (Photo by Wang Wenbin/Xinhua)

This photo shows the opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 near Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2024. The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China. (Photo by Tian Zi'ang/Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo shows the opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 near Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2024. The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China. (Photo by Liu Ji/Xinhua)

