In pics: opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 in S China
This photo shows the opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 near Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2024. The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China. (Photo by Wang Wenbin/Xinhua)
This photo shows the opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 near Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2024. The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China. (Photo by Tian Zi'ang/Xinhua)
An aerial drone photo shows the opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 near Zhanjiang, south China's Guangdong Province, Sept. 1, 2024. The China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 is the first bilateral joint exercise held between the Chinese and Singaporean navies in China. (Photo by Liu Ji/Xinhua)
Photos
