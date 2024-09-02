Ships conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea

China Military Online) 16:11, September 02, 2024

The comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 967) and the guided-missile frigate Yuncheng (Hull 571) attached to a unit with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on July 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)

The comprehensive supply ship Chaganhu (Hull 967) and the Type 055 guided-missile destroyer Yan'an (Hull 106) attached to a unit with the navy under the PLA Southern Theater Command conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea during a maritime training exercise on July 25, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Peng Jun)

