Armored vehicles engage in field training
(China Military Online) 13:23, September 03, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army rush on the field during a live-fire training exercise on August 9, 2024.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)
Tanks attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army open fire to provide cover for the infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to approach the "enemy" position during a live-fire training exercise in the field on August 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army release smoke to cover themselves during a live-fire training exercise in the field on August 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)
