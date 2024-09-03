Armored vehicles engage in field training

China Military Online) 13:23, September 03, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army rush on the field during a live-fire training exercise on August 9, 2024.(eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)

Tanks attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army open fire to provide cover for the infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to approach the "enemy" position during a live-fire training exercise in the field on August 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the PLA 77th Group Army release smoke to cover themselves during a live-fire training exercise in the field on August 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Huang Wei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)