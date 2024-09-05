Aerobatics team of Chinese air forces performs during Egypt Int'l Airshow

Xinhua) 09:28, September 05, 2024

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team performs during the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2024. The first edition of the Egypt International Airshow kicked off on Tuesday at a northern airport in the country, with flight performances by air forces from Egypt, China, and other countries. (Xinhua/Wang Dongzhen)

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force's August 1st aerobatics team performs during the first edition of the Egypt International Airshow at El Alamein International Airport in El Dabaa, Egypt, Sept. 4, 2024. The first edition of the Egypt International Airshow kicked off on Tuesday at a northern airport in the country, with flight performances by air forces from Egypt, China, and other countries. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

