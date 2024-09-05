Chinese air force planes participate in air show in Egypt

A Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) dives.

CAIRO, Sept. 4 -- At the First Egypt International Airshow held at El Alamein in Egypt on Tuesday, a Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) performed a flight demonstration and several J-10 aerobatic aircraft of the PLAAF Bayi Aerobatic Team presented a static display.

During the nine-minute flight demonstration, the Y-20 transport aircraft performed a complete set of flight maneuvers, including high angle zoom climb takeoff and dive, steep gradient turn maneuvers, low speed and low-level flyover and short field landing.

"They embodied the daily realistic combat training of the air force and demonstrated the excellent flight performance of the Y-20 transport aircraft," said military expert Wang Mingzhi.

During the air show, the Chinese Bayi Aerobatic Team will perform together with the Silver Stars of Egypt, the Saudi Hawks of Saudi Arabia and other teams from various countries.

"As the team's first aerobatic flight in an African country, it will convey the good wishes of the Chinese air force for peace and open exchanges," said Li Bin, head of the Bayi Aerobatic Team.

The J-10 aerobatic aircraft are in static display.

