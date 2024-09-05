Chinese air force planes participate in air show in Egypt
A Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) dives.
CAIRO, Sept. 4 -- At the First Egypt International Airshow held at El Alamein in Egypt on Tuesday, a Y-20 transport aircraft of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) performed a flight demonstration and several J-10 aerobatic aircraft of the PLAAF Bayi Aerobatic Team presented a static display.
During the nine-minute flight demonstration, the Y-20 transport aircraft performed a complete set of flight maneuvers, including high angle zoom climb takeoff and dive, steep gradient turn maneuvers, low speed and low-level flyover and short field landing.
"They embodied the daily realistic combat training of the air force and demonstrated the excellent flight performance of the Y-20 transport aircraft," said military expert Wang Mingzhi.
During the air show, the Chinese Bayi Aerobatic Team will perform together with the Silver Stars of Egypt, the Saudi Hawks of Saudi Arabia and other teams from various countries.
"As the team's first aerobatic flight in an African country, it will convey the good wishes of the Chinese air force for peace and open exchanges," said Li Bin, head of the Bayi Aerobatic Team.
The J-10 aerobatic aircraft are in static display.
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese marine corps detachment to join multilateral joint exercise in Brazil
- Aerobatics team of Chinese air forces performs during Egypt Int'l Airshow
- Egypt's 1st int'l airshow kicks off with China's homegrown plane on solo display
- Amphibious dock landing ships in maritime training
- Armored vehicles engage in field training
- Ships conduct alongside replenishment-at-sea
- In pics: opening ceremony of China-Singapore Exercise Cooperation 2024 in S China
- Ministry of National Defense warns the “Taiwan Independence” forces: Once the PLA takes action, it would be resolute and fierce
- Soldiers in battlefield comprehensive protection training
- China, Singapore to hold joint maritime exercise
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.