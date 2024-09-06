Home>>
PAP soldiers take part in military skills competition
(China Military Online) 15:37, September 06, 2024
A soldier assigned to a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Guangxi Corps takes part in military skills competition aiming to examine the troops' phased training results on August 14, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by He Jialong)
