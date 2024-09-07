Home>>
Fighter jet flies to designated area
(China Military Online) 13:55, September 07, 2024
Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Kaiwen)
Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Kaiwen)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese marine corps detachment to join multilateral joint exercise in Brazil
- Egypt's 1st int'l airshow kicks off with China's homegrown plane on solo display
- PAP soldiers take part in military skills competition
- Chinese air force planes participate in air show in Egypt
- Aerobatics team of Chinese air forces performs during Egypt Int'l Airshow
- Amphibious dock landing ships in maritime training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.