Fighter jet flies to designated area

China Military Online) 13:55, September 07, 2024

Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Kaiwen)

Fighter jet attached to an aviation brigade under the Chinese PLA Southern Theater Command speeds up during a round-the-clock flight training exercise on August 7, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hou Kaiwen)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)