Armored vehicles engage in tactic assessment

China Military Online) 09:26, September 09, 2024

An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 79th Group Army passes through the mock enemy's artillery barrage during a company-level tactic assessment in late July 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lijun)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 79th Group Army pass through the mock enemy's artillery barrage during a company-level tactic assessment in late July 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lijun)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 79th Group Army participate in an offensive operation during a company-level tactic assessment in late July 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lijun)

