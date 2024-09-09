Home>>
Armored vehicles engage in tactic assessment
(China Military Online) 09:26, September 09, 2024
An armored vehicle attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 79th Group Army passes through the mock enemy's artillery barrage during a company-level tactic assessment in late July 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lijun)
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 79th Group Army pass through the mock enemy's artillery barrage during a company-level tactic assessment in late July 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lijun)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 79th Group Army participate in an offensive operation during a company-level tactic assessment in late July 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wang Lijun)
