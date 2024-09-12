Home>>
Soldiers get trained in improvised war preparedness maneuver training
(China Military Online) 08:39, September 12, 2024
A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army participates in an improvised war preparedness maneuver training exercise aiming to hone the troops' quick response ability on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhuang)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army carry out an improvised war preparedness maneuver training exercise aiming to hone the troops' quick response ability on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhuang)
Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army carry out an improvised war preparedness maneuver training exercise aiming to hone the troops' quick response ability on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhuang)
Photos
