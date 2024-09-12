Soldiers get trained in improvised war preparedness maneuver training

China Military Online) 08:39, September 12, 2024

A soldier assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army participates in an improvised war preparedness maneuver training exercise aiming to hone the troops' quick response ability on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhuang)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army carry out an improvised war preparedness maneuver training exercise aiming to hone the troops' quick response ability on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhuang)

Soldiers assigned to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 81st Group Army carry out an improvised war preparedness maneuver training exercise aiming to hone the troops' quick response ability on July 9, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Cao Zhuang)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)