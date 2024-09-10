Chinese, U.S. theater commanders hold video talk

September 10, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 10 (Xinhua) -- Wu Yanan, commander of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Southern Theater Command, on Tuesday had a video talk with Samuel J. Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, in accordance with the consensus reached between the heads of state of China and the United States at their San Francisco meeting.

According to China's Ministry of National Defense, the two sides had in-depth exchanges of views on issues of common concern.

