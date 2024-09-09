China, U.S. hold professional, rational, pragmatic talks on policy, business issues

Xinhua) 10:09, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. commercial and trade working group held its second vice-ministerial meeting in Tianjin on Saturday to engage in professional, rational and pragmatic discussions on policy issues and business matters.

The meeting was co-chaired by China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen and the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, according to the Ministry of Commerce (MOC).

China is willing to make joint efforts with the United States to strengthen communication, expand cooperation, address differences and create a favorable policy environment for business cooperation between the two countries, Wang said.

The country will further deepen reforms, expand opening up and pursue high-quality development, Wang noted, highlighting that a modernized China with a large population presents an opportunity, not a threat for the United States.

During the meeting, the Chinese side expressed concerns regarding the U.S. Section 301 tariffs, the Section 301 investigation into China's shipbuilding and other sectors, the overstretching of the concept of national security, sanctions on Chinese companies, restrictions on bilateral investments, the U.S. trade remedies against China, and unfair treatment of Chinese firms in the United States, among other issues.

The Chinese side emphasized that clarifying the boundaries of national security in economic and trade matters would help stabilize business cooperation expectations. It opposes using claims of "overcapacity" as a pretext for imposing trade and investment restrictions, according to the MOC.

Both sides have agreed to provide necessary support for trade and investment promotion activities hosted by both countries, maintain communications in areas such as cross-border data flows, inspection and quarantine, healthcare and women's health, medical devices as well as clean energy, and continue to facilitate cooperation between Chinese and U.S. businesses by establishing more project offices.

They also aim to strengthen collaboration within frameworks such as the Group of 20 and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, the MOC said, adding that the commerce departments of both countries are willing to maintain dialogue with businesses and listen to their feedback.

