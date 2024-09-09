China, U.S. hold meeting on enhancing climate action

Xinhua) 08:27, September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The China-U.S. Working Group on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s held its second meeting from Wednesday to Friday in Beijing to continue discussions on addressing the climate crisis.

The meeting was co-chaired by China's Special Envoy for Climate Change Liu Zhenmin and U.S. Senior Advisor to the President for International Climate Policy John Podesta, China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment said Sunday.

The discussions include the implementation of their respective 2030 nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and preparations of 2035 NDCs.

Both sides welcomed the technical and policy exchanges that have been conducted so far under the working group, including discussions on the energy transition, methane, circular economy and resource efficiency, as well as low-carbon and sustainable provinces/states and cities, and looked forward to further exchanges.

They reaffirmed their willingness to jointly host, with the COP29 Presidency of Azerbaijan, a Methane and Other Non-CO2 Greenhouse Gases Summit at COP29.

The two sides are committed to further strengthening dialogue and collaborative efforts, and working with all other parties to support Azerbaijan's Presidency for a successful COP29.

COP29 is the 29th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, which will be hosted by the government of Azerbaijan in November 2024.

