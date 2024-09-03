Home>>
China denounces US interference in Xinjiang
(People's Daily App) 14:38, September 03, 2024
China firmly opposes the malicious interference of the US in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region of Northwest China, the foreign ministry said on September 2.
