China-U.S. commercial, trade working group to hold second vice-ministerial meeting
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The second vice-ministerial meeting of the China-U.S. commercial and trade working group will be held on Sept. 7 in north China's Tianjin Municipality, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) announced Thursday.
China International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce Wang Shouwen will co-chair the meeting with the U.S. Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago, MOC spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.
The two sides will engage in in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, including their respective concerns about economic and trade policies, corporate demands, and pragmatic cooperation.
The first vice-ministerial meeting of the China-U.S. commercial and trade working group was held in April this year.
