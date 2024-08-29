Wang Yi, Jake Sullivan discuss new round of interaction between two countries' heads of state in near future

Xinhua) 09:24, August 29, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- China's top diplomat Wang Yi and U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed a new round of interaction between the two countries' heads of state in the near future during their meeting in Beijing.

The two sides agreed to continue to implement the important consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state, maintain high-level exchanges and communication at all levels, and continue to carry out cooperation in drug control, law enforcement, repatriation of illegal immigrants, and climate change mitigation.

Wang and Sullivan also agreed to institutional arrangements for holding a video call between theater leaders of the two militaries as well as the second round of China-U.S. intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence at an appropriate time.

