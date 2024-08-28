Wang Yi, Jake Sullivan hold new round of China-U.S. strategic communication

Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, holds a new round of China-U.S. strategic communication with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 27, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, started a new round of China-U.S. strategic communication with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Beijing on Tuesday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that delivering on the common understandings reached by the two heads of state in San Francisco is the main task of the new round of China-U.S. strategic communication.

Wang welcomed Sullivan's visit to China, noting that the bilateral ties are crucial to both countries and have global implications.

In the past few years, the relationship between China and the United States has been full of twists and turns, Wang said, adding that under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden, the two countries have achieved returning to what was agreed at the Bali summit and embarking on the journey to San Francisco.

Wang said that experience is worth summarizing and lessons need to be learned, stressing that the key is to anchor the general direction of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

It is the common responsibility of both China and the United States to implement the common understandings reached by the two heads of state in San Francisco, Wang said, noting that he looks forward to in-depth communication with the U.S. side over the next two days.

Wang said it is hoped that this communication will be strategic and substantive as always, and also more constructive. The two sides should overcome disturbances and remove obstacles in order to promote China-U.S. relations toward the San Francisco vision, truly achieving stable, healthy and sustainable development of bilateral ties.

Sullivan said he was pleased to be in China for his first visit as U.S. National Security Advisor, and thanked the Chinese side for the thoughtful arrangements.

President Biden is committed to managing the U.S.-China relationship responsibly, and ensuring that competition does not turn into conflict and that the two sides find ways to work together where common interests align, he added.

Sullivan said he looks forward to having a productive dialogue with the Chinese side on a wide range of issues through this strategic communication and implementing the common understandings reached by the two heads of state.

