Commentary: Washington should back its commitment on U.S.-China relations with action, respect

Xinhua) 10:09, August 27, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will begin his inaugural visit to China in his current position on Tuesday for a new round of strategic communication between China and the United States.

This visit is another opportunity for both nations to stabilize their bilateral relationship and seek common ground amid rising global uncertainties.

Sullivan's trip is part of a broader bilateral effort to implement the consensus the two heads of state -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden -- reached at last year's San Francisco summit. His visit follows those of other senior U.S. officials, such as Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who have also engaged in talks with China in recent months.

Although China-U.S. relations have shown signs of stabilization following the San Francisco summit, deep-seated tensions persist. The root cause lies in the misguided perceptions held by some U.S. politicians, who view China as a long-term strategic competitor and the "most consequential geopolitical challenge."

These flawed views have prompted a series of detrimental actions, including intensified trade restrictions, technological decoupling and military manoeuvres in the Asia-Pacific.

As Sullivan embarks on his visit, it is crucial to recognize that dialogue alone will not bridge the gap between the two nations, especially when Washington's contradictory policies exacerbate tensions.

To move forward, Washington should break away from its outdated Cold War mentality. Undoubtedly, there is competition and cooperation between China and the United States, particularly in the economic and technological spheres. China does not accept the notion that ties should be solely defined by competition -- The narrative does not encapsulate the entirety or essence of the world's most important bilateral relationship.

Meanwhile, any competition must be defined by clear and fair boundaries. It should be conducted within established rules and refrain from undermining the developmental capacities and legitimate rights of others. Competition should foster mutual improvement, not mutual destruction.

China has consistently demonstrated its commitment to maintaining and developing sound relations with all countries, including the United States. China's stance is rooted in the belief that cooperation, rather than confrontation, benefits all sides and contributes to global stability.

While China remains open to dialogue and cooperation on issues of mutual concern, its determination to safeguard its core national interests and legitimate right to development is steadfast.

The Taiwan question is at the heart of China's core interests, and the one-China principle is the cornerstone of the political foundation for China-U.S. relations. The U.S. side must adhere to the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, prudently and properly handle Taiwan-related issues, and turn the Biden administration's commitment not to support "Taiwan independence" into concrete actions.

China also firmly opposes U.S. irresponsible meddling in the South China Sea and sowing discord between China and its neighbors. China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests are inviolable.

As permanent members of the UN Security Council and the largest economies, China and the United States bear a special responsibility for maintaining international peace and security.

For sound and stable China-U.S. relations, Washington must back its commitment to stabilize relations with concrete steps that show genuine respect for China's core interests and sovereignty.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)