U.S. influence on Ireland-China relations: striking a delicate balance
By HeWei Studio (China.org.cn) 15:49, August 28, 2024
As Ireland explores Chinese expertise for its railway development, Washington's apprehensions loom large. But can Ireland afford to bypass this chance for critical infrastructure growth? The Irish Times asks: "We rely on Chinese electronics and cars; so why not let them construct our railways?" In this complex geopolitical landscape, Ireland faces the challenge of balancing its relationship with the U.S. against its urgent need for modern infrastructure.
