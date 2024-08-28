U.S. influence on Ireland-China relations: striking a delicate balance

15:49, August 28, 2024 By HeWei Studio ( China.org.cn

As Ireland explores Chinese expertise for its railway development, Washington's apprehensions loom large. But can Ireland afford to bypass this chance for critical infrastructure growth? The Irish Times asks: "We rely on Chinese electronics and cars; so why not let them construct our railways?" In this complex geopolitical landscape, Ireland faces the challenge of balancing its relationship with the U.S. against its urgent need for modern infrastructure.

