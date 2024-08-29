China-U.S. strategic communication held in Beijing, seeing candid, substantive, constructive discussions

BEIJING, Aug. 28 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, held the latest round of China-U.S. strategic communication with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday, conducting candid, substantive and constructive discussions.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, said that China-U.S. relations have experienced ups and downs, and that reviewing this experience and its lessons will help forge a better future and find the right way for the two major countries to get along with each other.

First, in order to keep China-U.S. relations on the right direction, it is crucial that the two countries' presidents steer and guide bilateral relations. The two sides should uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state, and promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-U.S. relations.

Second, abiding by the three joint communiques is key for China and the United States to avoid conflict and confrontation. The political foundation that led to the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries must be maintained. China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, its political system and development path, and the legitimate development rights of the Chinese people must be respected.

Third, treating each other as equals is key to ensuring China-U.S. interactions are smooth. Acting from the position of strength is not the right way of interaction between countries.

Fourth, cementing the foundations of public opinion is key to pursuing the steady, sustained development of China-U.S. relations. The two countries should build more bridges and pave more roads for people-to-people exchange, rather than raising obstacles.

Fifth, establishing correct perception is key for China and the United States to achieve peaceful coexistence. China is committed to ensuring better lives for its people at home, and to making greater contributions to world peace and development abroad. The United States should not speculate about China based on its own historical path, nor should it assume that China will follow the path taken by past world powers that sought hegemony.

Briefing Sullivan on the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, Wang said that the meeting marks a new milestone in China's reform and opening-up, providing a new window for the outside world to understand China and new opportunities for the common development of all countries.

Wang stressed that Taiwan belongs to China and that China will be reunified. He noted that "Taiwan independence" poses the biggest risk to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. The United States should act on its commitment of not supporting "Taiwan independence," adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, cease arming Taiwan, and support the peaceful reunification of China, he said.

Wang noted that national security should be common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable, and that one country's security should not be built upon the insecurity of others. National security requires clear boundaries, particularly in the economic domain, where scientific delineation is crucial, he said.

Wang urged the United States to end its suppression of China in the economic, trade and sci-tech fields, and refrain from undermining China's legitimate interests. Using "overcapacity" as an excuse to pursue protectionism will only harm global green development and impede world economic growth, he added.

China is firm in upholding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests over the Nanhai Zhudao (South China Sea islands), as well as the gravity and effectiveness of the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, Wang noted.

He said that the U.S. must not undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity under the pretext of bilateral treaties, nor should it support or condone the Philippines' acts of infringement.

Sullivan said that differences and competition exist between the United States and China, and that there are also many areas in which the two sides need to cooperate.

He noted that the United States agrees that the two countries should treat each other as equals and that competition should be healthy and fair, and said the U.S. side has no intention of decoupling from China.

He said that the United States adheres to the one-China policy and does not support "Taiwan independence," "two Chinas" or "one China, one Taiwan."

The United States and China will coexist peacefully on this planet for a long time, and the goal of U.S. policy is to find a way to make the U.S.-China relationship sustainable, Sullivan said, adding that the U.S. side is willing to continue maintaining strategic communication with China to enhance mutual understanding and reduce misunderstanding and miscalculation.

The two sides also exchanged views on issues concerning Ukraine, the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula.

Reiterating that China is always committed to promoting peace talks and pushing for a political solution to the Ukraine crisis, Wang said China will continue to do the right thing.

The U.S. should not shift responsibility to China on the Ukraine issue, and it should certainly not impose illegal, unilateral sanctions, Wang said.

Wang and Sullivan also discussed a new round of interactions between the two countries' heads of state to take place in the near future.

The two sides agreed to continue implementing the important consensus reached between the two heads of state at their San Francisco meeting, and to maintain high-level exchange and communication at all levels. They also agreed to continue carrying out cooperation on drug control, law enforcement, the repatriation of illegal immigrants and climate change mitigation.

Wang and Sullivan agreed on institutional arrangements for a video call between theater leaders of the two militaries, and for a second round China-U.S. intergovernmental dialogue on artificial intelligence to be held at an appropriate time.

