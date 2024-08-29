Guangzhou celebrates 240th anniversary of U.S. merchant ship trip to China

Xinhua) 15:43, August 29, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- The 240th anniversary of the maiden voyage of the Empress of China, a U.S. merchant ship, was commemorated on Wednesday in Pazhou, located in the southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou.

On Feb. 22, 1784, the Empress of China set sail from New York, carrying American ginseng, furs, cotton and other commodities. It arrived at the old port of Huangpu in Pazhou on Aug. 28 of the same year, marking the beginning of China-U.S. economic and trade cooperation and becoming a monumental example of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

"Pazhou is recognized as a major convention and exhibition hub, with events like the Canton Fair drawing hundreds of thousands of international visitors each year, including many from the United States," said Wang Jun, member of the board of Guangzhou Pazhou Hong Kong Macau Passenger Transport Co., Ltd.

He noted that 66 airlines have established intermodal air-sea transportation services between Hong Kong International Airport and the Pazhou port, with 19 offering direct check-in services in Pazhou, significantly enhancing travel convenience for both domestic and international passengers.

Travelers can fly directly to the United States with Cathay Pacific, United Airlines and other airlines that offer pre-check-in services at the Pazhou port, or they can travel to the United States via connecting flights with airlines such as Emirates, Air France and Air Canada, Wang said.

