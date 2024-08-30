Senior Chinese military official meets Jake Sullivan
BEIJING, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Thursday met with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Beijing.
Maintaining stability in military security between China and the United States is not only in line with the common interests of both sides, but also a universal expectation of the international community, said Zhang.
He urged the U.S. side to correct its strategic perceptions of China and respect China's core interests.
Zhang also called for making efforts to promote communication and exchanges between the two militaries, and jointly shoulder responsibilities as major countries.
The Taiwan question is at the very core of China's core interests. China urges the U.S. side to stop military collusion with Taiwan, stop arming Taiwan, and stop spreading false narratives on Taiwan, he said.
