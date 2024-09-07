China Institute in America honors 3 individuals for promoting U.S.-China exchanges

Xinhua) 10:33, September 07, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China Institute in America held its annual Blue Cloud Award gala in New York City on Thursday and honored three people for promoting cross-cultural understanding between the United States and China.

The three awardees are Ronald Diamond, vice chairman of the board of Conair LLC, and CEO of Cuisinart Outdoors; Henry A. Fernandez, chairman and CEO of MSCI Inc.; and Sheldon Pang, vice chairman of Freepoint Commodities and chairman of Freepoint Solar.

Addressing the event, Chinese Consul General in New York Huang Ping appreciated China Institute's unremitting efforts in cementing China-U.S. mutual understanding and introducing China to American people since its founding almost 100 years ago.

Huang expressed his hope that both countries would follow the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, properly handle differences, enhance exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and work together to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral relations.

Founded in 1926, the China Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing understanding and deepening trust between the United States and China. The Blue Cloud Award was first introduced in 1984 to acknowledge outstanding individuals who embody the China Institute's mission.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)