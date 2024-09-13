Senior Chinese military official pledges contributions to regional stability, world peace

Xinhua) 11:10, September 13, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese military is ready to work with its counterparts in other countries to make new and greater contributions to ensuring regional stability and world peace, senior Chinese military official Zhang Youxia said Thursday.

Zhang, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at a welcoming banquet for the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, which runs from Sept. 12 to 14.

Zhang called on all forum participants to enhance mutual understanding and trust through dialogue and exchanges, and to pool more wisdom for world peace and security.

On the same day, China's Minister of National Defense Dong Jun respectively met with defense ministers of Chile, Madagascar, Mauritania, Maldives, Tajikistan, Belarus and Armenia as well as deputy defense minister of Russia, who are in Beijing for the forum.

Dong said China is willing to work with other militaries to maintain close communication, continue mutual learning, consolidate existing cooperation achievements, and push military cooperation to new levels.

