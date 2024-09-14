Senior Chinese military official meets foreign guests attending Beijing Xiangshan Forum

Xinhua) 08:23, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- He Weidong, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Friday met with foreign guests from Myanmar, South Africa and Pakistan, who are in Beijing for the ongoing 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

While meeting with Tin Aung San, Myanmar's deputy prime minister and union minister for defense, He said that the Chinese military is willing to work with the Myanmar side to enhance pragmatic cooperation and safeguard the security and stability of the two countries' border areas.

During his meeting with Angie Motshekga, South Africa's minister of defense and military veterans, He said that the two countries' militaries should engage in deeper, more solid cooperation and work together to protect global fairness and justice.

When meeting Sahir Shamshad Mirza, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Pakistan Army, he pledged to work with Pakistan to shield the two countries' strategic interests, as well as regional peace and stability.

