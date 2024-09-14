China Coast Guard vessel formation departs for joint drills in Russia

Xinhua) September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- A formation of China Coast Guard (CCG) vessels departed on Friday morning for Russia to carry out joint drills and patrol tasks between the two countries' coast guards, the CCG said Friday.

The Chinese and Russian coast guards will hold joint drills in maritime security threat crackdown and maritime rescue, following which vessel formations of the two sides will jointly patrol waters in the northern Pacific Ocean, according to the CCG.

The CCG noted that the drills and patrol tasks are not aimed at any third party and are unrelated to the current international and regional situations.

The purpose is to consolidate and deepen the friendly and practical cooperation between the maritime law enforcement forces of the two countries, improve joint patrol organizational and coordination mechanisms, and enhance their ability to jointly respond to various maritime security threats, it added.

