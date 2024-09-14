Senior Chinese military official meets Kazakh, Vietnamese defense ministers

Xinhua) 10:24, September 14, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Youxia, vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, on Friday met with Kazakh Defense Minister Ruslan Zhaksylykov and Vietnamese Defense Minister Phan Van Giang respectively in Beijing.

Both Zhaksylykov and Giang are in Beijing for the 11th Beijing Xiangshan Forum.

During his meeting with Zhaksylykov, Zhang called on the militaries of China and Kazakhstan to enhance exchange at all levels, improve the quality and effectiveness of cooperation in various areas, and make positive contributions to building a China-Kazakhstan community with a shared future.

Zhaksylykov said the Kazakh military is willing to enhance pragmatic cooperation with the Chinese military on joint exercises and international peacekeeping to advance bilateral ties.

When he met with Giang, Zhang said the militaries of China and Vietnam should follow the guidance of the leaders of their two parties to promote their traditional friendship and continue deepening mutual understanding and trust.

Giang said the Vietnamese military stands ready to work with the Chinese military to create new highlights in their exchange and cooperation.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)