In pics: law enforcers on China Coast Guard vessel Sifang

Xinhua) 16:15, September 19, 2024

A law enforcer maintains equipment on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A law enforcer inspects equipment on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

A law enforcer attends a drone control training session on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

Law enforcers enjoy their leisure time on China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang during a patrol task in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao, Sept. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

An aerial drone photo taken on Sept. 10, 2024 shows China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel Sifang patrolling in waters adjacent to China's Huangyan Dao. (Xinhua/Cao Yiming)

