Armored vehicles run on eight-shaped road

China Military Online) 11:16, September 18, 2024

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army run on an eight-shaped road during a driving training exercise on August 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qingfeng)

Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army run on an eight-shaped road during a driving training exercise on August 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qingfeng)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)