Home>>
Armored vehicles run on eight-shaped road
(China Military Online) 11:16, September 18, 2024
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army run on an eight-shaped road during a driving training exercise on August 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qingfeng)
Armored vehicles attached to a brigade under the Chinese PLA 71st Group Army run on an eight-shaped road during a driving training exercise on August 19, 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Hu Qingfeng)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese defense minister urges pooling strength for peace in times of changes
- Vessels conduct alongside and astern replenishment-at-sea
- Senior Chinese military official meets foreign guests attending Beijing Xiangshan Forum
- Senior Chinese military official meets Kazakh, Vietnamese defense ministers
- China Coast Guard vessel formation departs for joint drills in Russia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.