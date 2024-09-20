Home>>
Reconnaissance aircraft fly past setting sun
(China Military Online) 14:24, September 20, 2024
A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a Chinese PLA naval aviation unit takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early August 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
Reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation unit fly past the setting sun during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early August 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation unit gets ready for a night flight training exercise in early August 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)
