Reconnaissance aircraft fly past setting sun

China Military Online) 14:24, September 20, 2024

A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a Chinese PLA naval aviation unit takes off for a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early August 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

Reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation unit fly past the setting sun during a round-the-clock flight training exercise in early August 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

A reconnaissance aircraft attached to a PLA naval aviation unit gets ready for a night flight training exercise in early August 2024. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Xing Yun)

