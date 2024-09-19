Taiwan authorities' provocations to blame for cancellation of zero-tariff policies: mainland

Xinhua) 08:02, September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The "Taiwan independence" stance and provocative actions of Taiwan authorities, led by Lai Ching-te, are to blame for the mainland's recent decision to cancel its zero-tariff policies for certain products from Taiwan, a mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council has announced recently that it will stop implementing the policies of exempting import tariffs on 34 agricultural products originating in Taiwan starting from Sept. 25, 2024.

Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, expressed strong support for the move.

Initially in 2005 and again in 2007, the mainland, guided by the conviction that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait are of the same family, exempted import tariffs on a total of 34 agricultural products originating in Taiwan, covering fresh fruits, vegetables and seafood, according to Chen.

This effectively helped relevant products expand their markets on the mainland, bringing tangible benefits to workers in the island's agriculture and fishery industries, he said.

However, since Lai took office as the island's leader, the Taiwan authorities have obstinately adhered to a "Taiwan independence" stance, making continuous provocations to seek "independence," escalating cross-Strait hostility, and obstructing exchange and cooperation.

They continue to unilaterally restrict imports of over 1,000 agricultural product types from the mainland, Chen said.

"We always respect, care for, and are committed to bringing benefits to our compatriots in Taiwan," Chen said, adding that the mainland will continue to welcome and support farmers and compatriots from Taiwan to develop on the mainland.

He also warned that pursuing "Taiwan independence" will only bring disaster and harm to Taiwan, and that those who support "Taiwan independence" will only undermine their own interests.

